ZDOROVI entered the TOP-100 best charitable organizations

The results of the annual ranking of public transparent charitable organizations in Ukraine have been announced. According to the results of the ranking of the largest Ukrainian charitable organizations for 2022, the Charitable Foundation “National Agency for Humanitarian Aid “ZDOROVI” is one of its leaders.

The commentary of the team that conducted the survey according to the ranking methodology can be found here.

ZDOROVI’s founder Natalia Tulinova commented the excellent result of the organization she leads.

“My sincere congratulations to the team, which has presented new evidence of influential results of Ukrainian charity!” said the founder of the foundation.

Since the beginning of the war, ZDOROVI has enlisted the support of 65 charitable organizations from 15 countries and brought humanitarian aid to Ukraine worth UAH 1.748 billion.

ZDOROVI’s large-scale humanitarian activity is carried out through cooperation with international partners, including MedShare, Embrace, RAZOM for UKRAINE, NOVA Ukraine, Americares, USAID, PHILIPS and other charitable foundations and organizations.

The ZDOROVI team has been recognized as one of the leaders in the charitable humanitarian sector by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. Also in May, the team won a prestigious award in the National Competition “Charitable Ukraine – 2022”.