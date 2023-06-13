Those are Top 10 advisers for a wealthy people

In today’s complex financial landscape, finding the right financial advisor can make all the difference in helping you achieve your financial goals. With a myriad of options, it can be difficult to determine which advisor is the best fit for your unique needs. This comprehensive guide highlights the top financial advisors in the U.S., offering insights into their backgrounds, services, and investment strategies. By understanding their unique strengths and areas of expertise, you’ll be better equipped to make an informed decision when selecting the ideal financial advisor.

1. CAPTRUST Financial Advisors

CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, a fee-based firm, is recognized as one of the top financial advisors in the U.S. With over $714 billion in assets under management and a team of 607 advisors, CAPTRUST has extensive experience serving both non-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals, as well as institutional clients. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, this firm has a strong presence nationwide.

CAPTRUST offers a wide range of services, including wealth planning, investment management, retirement planning and advice, risk management, tax review, estate planning, charitable gift planning, cash flow planning, and more. Their team of advisors holds various certifications, including certified public accountants (CPAs), accredited investment fiduciaries (AIFs), chartered financial analysts (CFAs), and certified financial planners (CFPs), among others.

CAPTRUST’s investment philosophy is centered on creating customized portfolios for each client, taking into account factors such as risk tolerance, financial goals, time horizon, income needs, tax situation, and net worth. The firm may utilize long- or short-term purchases within portfolios, depending on clients’ needs and goals. Common investment vehicles include stocks, mutual funds, fixed-income securities, and options. Additionally, CAPTRUST offers a wrap fee program, bundling all transactional and advisory fees into a single rate.

2. Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments, a fee-only financial advisor firm, manages over 500,000, although this requirement may be waived in some cases.

Services and Expertise

Fisher Investments provides a wide array of services, including investment portfolio creation and management, retirement planning, goal planning, income tax planning, and more. The firm also offers a unique annuity conversion service, which is relatively rare among advisor firms. Fisher’s team has a strong background in financial planning and investment management, with many advisors holding certifications such as CFP, CFA, and CPA.

Fisher Investments’ primary goal is to maximize returns relative to risk compared to specific benchmarks. Depending on clients’ risk tolerance, long- or short-term goals, and time horizon, the firm will recommend a distinct set of investments. Riskier investors may have portfolios focused on common stock and cash equivalents, while more risk-averse investors will have assets invested in fixed-income securities like bonds and cash. For clients with moderate risk tolerance, Fisher recommends a blended portfolio with a mix of stocks, fixed-income, and cash allocations.

3. GW&K Investment Management

GW&K Investment Management, a fee-only firm based in Boston, has nearly 50 years of experience in the financial advisory industry. With over $46 billion in assets under management and a team of 59 advisors, GW&K provides investment advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, banks, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, retirement plans, government entities, and corporations.

Specializing in active equity and fixed-income investment solutions, GW&K incorporates equity, municipal bond, and taxable bond strategies in its investment process. The firm also receives performance-based fees for its investment management services, calculated as a percentage of the net profits being managed. GW&K offers a variety of services, including portfolio management, investment strategies, equities, taxable bonds, and municipal bonds.

GW&K’s investment approach emphasizes rigorous research, disciplined management, and a client-driven culture. The firm seeks to uncover unexpected investment opportunities and provide personalized management services. With a focus on client interests and meeting investment objectives amidst market fluctuations, GW&K strives to ensure the success of its clients.

4. CI Private Wealth

CI Private Wealth (CIPW) is a fee-only firm located in Miami, Florida, with over 1 million in assets.

Services and Expertise

CIPW provides wealth management solutions for individuals, families, pension plans, trusts, endowments, other institutional clients, and private funds. Operating through several business units, the firm offers the flexibility to provide services on a discretionary or non-discretionary basis, depending on client preferences. CIPW’s investment strategies are executed through separately managed accounts, private funds, and registered funds, among other means.

CIPW’s investment strategy is centered on creating tailored, diversified portfolios that meet clients’ unique needs and objectives. The firm believes in a disciplined, research-driven approach to investing, with a focus on long-term results. Advisors at CIPW may recommend separately managed account programs, private fund advisors, or registered funds sponsored or managed by affiliates to meet clients’ investment goals.

5. Summit Rock Advisors

Summit Rock Advisors, a fee-only firm based in New York City, serves an exclusive clientele of less than 50 high-net-worth individuals, with an average client size of approximately 100 million in investable assets, Summit Rock Advisors offers highly personalized and attentive service to help clients achieve their financial goals.

As a premier family office, Summit Rock Advisors provides clients with comprehensive investment management and long-term financial planning services. The firm works holistically with clients, considering all aspects of their financial situation and goals when making decisions. Summit Rock’s team of advisors holds various certifications, including CFP, CFA, and CPA.

Understanding clients’ personal needs and objectives is paramount to Summit Rock Advisors’ investment strategy. The firm works closely with clients to determine their short- and long-term financial goals and creates diversified portfolios that incorporate multiple investment managers. Emphasizing diversification and strategic asset allocation planning, Summit Rock tailors its investment approach to clients’ risk tolerance and time horizons.

6. Mercer Global Advisors

Mercer Global Advisors, a fee-based firm headquartered in Denver, manages over $35 billion in assets and employs a team of 400 advisors. Serving both non-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals, as well as institutional clients, Mercer offers a broad range of financial planning, investment management, and family office services.

Clients of Mercer Global Advisors can expect comprehensive financial planning and investment management services, including estate planning, risk management, retirement planning, business succession consulting, tax planning, and more. The firm’s team of advisors holds multiple certifications, including CFP, CFA, and CPA.

Focusing on long-term investing, Mercer Global Advisors aims to avoid emotional reactions to short-term market movements. With an emphasis on thorough planning, the firm works to achieve success over time by aligning clients’ personal financial situations and goals. Mercer’s investment approach includes diversifying clients’ assets across various securities and market sectors to protect portfolios from excessive volatility.

7. Fort Washington Investment Advisors

Fort Washington Investment Advisors, a fee-based firm based in Cincinnati, offers a wide range of services, including individual and family wealth management, investment services for institutions, and private equity fund management. With over $71 billion in assets under management and a team of 90 advisors, Fort Washington serves a diverse clientele, including high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients.

Fort Washington’s services for individuals include goal-based financial planning, investment management, insurance planning, trust and estate planning, tax planning, charitable gift planning, risk management, charitable gift planning, executive compensation planning, and more. The firm’s minimum account size for individual clients is $500,000.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors believes in aligning clients’ financial needs into a single strategy, focusing on long-term returns and diversification across various securities and market sectors. This approach takes into account factors such as risk tolerance, financial goals, time horizon, income needs, and investment preferences to create a tailored investment policy statement (IPS) that guides portfolio construction and management.

8. Moneta Group Investment Advisors

With over $30 billion in assets under management and a team of 188 advisors, Moneta Group Investment Advisors is a fee-only firm based in St. Louis, Missouri. Serving both high-net-worth and non-high-net-worth individuals, as well as institutional clients, Moneta Group offers a comprehensive suite of financial planning and investment management services.

Moneta Group provides a wide range of services, including investment management, estate planning, risk management, retirement planning, business succession consulting, tax planning, and more. The firm’s team of advisors holds various certifications, such as CPA, CFP, CFA, accredited wealth management advisor (AWMA), and certified divorce financial analyst (CDFA), among others.

Moneta Group focuses on understanding clients’ unique needs and objectives before investing their assets. Through in-depth discussions and analysis, advisors create a customized investment policy statement (IPS) that guides portfolio construction and management. Moneta Group emphasizes long-term investing, diversification across asset classes, and strategic asset allocation planning, tailoring its approach to clients’ risk tolerance and time horizons.

9. NFP Retirement

NFP Retirement, a fee-based firm based in Aliso Viejo, California, specializes in retirement planning and retirement asset management. With more than $75 billion in assets under management and a team of 128 advisors, NFP Retirement primarily serves retirement plan sponsors, while also catering to high-net-worth and non-high-net-worth individuals.

NFP Retirement’s advisory services focus on helping clients with retirement planning and managing their retirement assets. The firm offers a wide range of individual, institutional, and retirement plan advisory services, such as investment management, estate planning, risk management, retirement planning, business succession consulting, tax planning, and more. The minimum account size for individual clients is $25,000.

NFP Retirement’s investment strategy revolves around creating customized, risk-adjusted portfolios that align with clients’ unique needs and objectives. The firm’s advisors invest in a combination of mutual funds and ETFs, with some clients utilizing a Schwab-created automated asset allocation service that features model portfolios based on clients’ goals.

Conclusion

Selecting the right financial advisor is a crucial decision that can significantly impact your financial future. This comprehensive guide of the top financial advisors in the U.S. provides a solid foundation for identifying the best advisor for your unique needs. By understanding their backgrounds, services, and investment strategies, you can make an informed decision and confidently entrust your financial future to a capable and experienced professional.