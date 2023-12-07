Polish scientists revolutionizing pediatric neurosurgery in Kyiv with groundbreaking bone implant technologies

In a groundbreaking series of surgeries conducted in 2022 and 2023, the Department of Pediatric Neurosurgery at the Ohmatdyt National Specialized Children's Clinic in Kyiv, successfully transformed the lives of three children with skull bone defects using technologies made by Polish scientists.

Cyberbone

Bone implants made by Polish scientists are helping revolutionize pediatric neurosurgery in Kyiv.

After the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Ohmatdyt Clinic, the largest specialized children’s clinic in Ukraine, took over the treatment of children from war-targeted hospitals, which had patients waiting for over a year for treatment.

The implants look for a better solution in treating growing children where the permanence of traditional implants is a dangerous practice, often necessitating re-operations and replacements due to the child’s continuous growth.Cyberbone

Cyberbone, a project from a consortium lead the Polish company Syntplant, in collaboration with universities and research centres are responsible for the bioresorbable implants used.

Marcin Wątrobiński CEO of Syntplant, said: “Children are growing all the time. Therefore, it is very difficult to use implants in children.

Making personalized, bioresorbable implants 3D printed from bone-forming filaments, the doctors can now avoid re-operation and replacements as the implants vanish in up to 18 months, allowing the patient’s own bone tissue to regenerate naturally in its place.Cyberbone

“The materials stay in patients permanently. Re-operations and replacements of implants with larger ones are necessary.

“There are also problems with fitting such implants to defects, making children live with huge skull deformities.”

Marcin Wątrobiński CEO of Syntplant, said: “Happy and satisfied parents and children are our greatest success. It is imperative that we spread the word. We can help many thousands of children around the world. We can change their lives for the better.”Marcin Wątrobiński/LinkedIn

Based on CT scans of the patients’ skulls, the implants precisely fit into the defects, significantly reducing surgical procedure times and the patented structure ensures the regeneration of the bone defect and normal growth of the child’s entire skull, preventing deformities.

Cyberbone’s technique has already been clinically verified in more than a dozen cases, now they hope to help more children.

