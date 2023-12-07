Police chief quits

Poland's chief of police resigned from his post on Thursday.

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

“On Thursday, Jaroslaw Szymczyk is stepping down from his duties as the chief of police,” the Police Headquarters told PAP. “He will bid farewell to his subordinates during a ceremony with the banner of the Polish Police in the presence of the executive staff and regional police commanders, representing all police officers and employees.”

Police HQ reported that Szymczyk was in charge of Poland’s security throughout World Youth Day and the Nato summit in 2016, the year in which he took office, as well as during the Covid-19 pandemic and the migration crises at the Polish borders.

Szymczyk will pass his duties on to one of his deputies and probably retire at the beginning of next year, the statement said.