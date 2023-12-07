All on board the Christmas express! Festive train connection between Poland and Lithuania delights travellers

The Christmas carriage features, among other things, a bauble-clad tree, smartly wrapped presents and an array of vintage touches such as antique travel chests and gramophones amid various festive trimmings.

Festooned with festive decorations, an atmospheric train carriage has proved a hit with travellers heading from Warsaw and Kraków to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

Making its debut last week, the carriage was the idea of Lithuanian Railways and is set to run through Poland until December 27th, after which it will most likely be redirected to cover the Vilnius-Riga route.

Similar Christmas trains have served the Vilnius-Trakai, Vilinus-Klaipeda and Vilnius-Kaunas lines for the previous two years and have again been revived after attracting just under 75,000 passengers since making their debut.

Now, however, Poles too will have a chance to enjoy the magic of Christmas by travelling in such style.

Running to the Lithuanian town of Mockava, it is there that Poland-bound trains are hooked up to PKP locomotives headed onwards to Warsaw and Kraków and back again.

Reintroduced after a ten-year hiatus last year, the Poland-Lithuania line has proved a hit and the festive train is seen as one more incentive to attract Polish custom.

Vilma Daubarienė, head of the Go Vilnius tourism department, said: “During the first nine-months of this year, Vilnius was visited by 80,000 Polish tourists and is one of the fastest recovering markets after the pandemic.

“The possibility of arriving to Vilnius by train has significantly contributed to the promotion of tourism and has helped us tap into the existing tourist potential of our neighbouring country.”

Complemented by ornate aesthetic touches, the sense of warmth is completed by lavish braiding, rich burgundy drapes, wood panelling and Persian-style rugs.