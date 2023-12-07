Poland says Israel blocking evacuation of Poles from Gaza

Pawel Jablonski told a Thursday press conference that in some individual cases, Warsaw had not received consent for their departure.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Israel is exercising its right to block the exit of certain individuals, which is hampering Poland’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from the Gaza Strip, a Polish deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.

In mid-November, Poland evacuated 18 of its citizens from the Gaza Strip. According to Jacek Siewiera, head of the National Security Bureau, as many as 25 may still remain in Gaza, one of whom, Alex Danzig, is reportedly being held hostage by Hamas.

He explained that “in all cases which it has not yet been possible to conclude, these are decisions from the Israeli side.”

“Israel has absolutely a 100-percent possibility to block these journeys with regard to specific people, and in certain individual cases we have such a situation, that we have not received that consent, that the Israelis have not granted that consent,” Jablonski said.

He went on to explain that those people who had received permission to leave had had the possibility to evacuate, though not all had used it. Asked how many Polish nationals remained in Gaza, Jablonski declined to answer in order to protect their privacy.

“We are trying to give only as much information as is essential,” he said.

Jablonski also said many other countries were experiencing a similar situation.

“The citizens of many other states have remained the whole time in the Gaza Strip, not all have received permission to evacuate,” he said.

The deputy foreign minister gave his assurance that diplomatic efforts were continuing to evacuate the remaining Poles.

“We’re talking to the Israelis, we are in contact with diplomatic and consular authorities, and also with security institutions, to conclude this situation effectively wherever possible,” he said, adding that diplomatic efforts to this end had commenced on October 9.