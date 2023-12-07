Tusk can become prime minister on December 13-14

Wojciech Kolarski, a minister at the President's Office, said on Catholic radio on Thursday that Donald Tusk (pictured), the candidate for prime minister put forward by the parliamentary majority, can be sworn in by President Andrzej Duda on either December 13 or 14.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of Civic Coalition (KO), the biggest party of the alliance of the parliamentary majority, can be sworn in as the new Polish prime minister on December 13 or 14, a presidential aide has said.

According to the schedule of the Sejm (the lower house of parliament), on December 11 the currently sworn-in prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, is going to give his policy speech before the house.

After that, his cabinet will be put to a vote of confidence, but as the majority of the seats are occupied by the opposition, he is not likely to be accepted.

In the event of that happening, later on the same day MPs will nominate their own candidate for prime minister and, again, put him to a vote.

The heads of the three opposition groupings that gained a majority in the Sejm after the October 15 elections want their government to be led by Tusk and plan for him to take office as soon as possible. Their candidate will therefore present his programme on December 12.

According to Kolarski, the president can hold the swearing-in ceremony in the following days.

“As we are working on next week’s calendar, we are taking various scenarios into account,” Kolarski said. “If there is such a will on the part of the newly elected prime minister, December 14 is also an option. The morning hours are possible, given that the European Council starts in the evening.”

On December 12, the president is returning from Switzerland, where he will be giving a speech at a UN meeting on the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Human Rights.

“This trip has been planned for a long time,” the presidential aide said, adding that December 13 is the first possible day for holding the ceremony.

However, December 13 is a grim date in the Polish calendar as it marks the anniversary of the imposition of martial law in Poland by the then communist government in 1981.