MPs should consider commission’s negative view of Tusk says Duda aide

A presidential official has said it is not President Andrzej Duda who should take into account a negative opinion of Donald Tusk (pictured) issued recently by a Russian influence commission, but MPs when they decide whether to appoint Tusk as prime minister.

Marcin Obara/PAP

On Wednesday, the commission investigating alleged Russian influence on Polish politics said its preliminary findings show that poor supervision of the Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW) at the time when Tusk was prime minister had led to “improper activities being carried out by the SKW.”

However, opposition parties have claimed that the commission, set up just months before the general election, was manned by loyalists of the ruling Law and Justice party and was tasked with eliminating Tusk from Polish politics. All members of the commission have recently been dismissed by the new parliament.

Wojciech Kolarski, a minister in the President’s Office, said on Catholic radio on Thursday that it is MPs who are supposed to consider the commission’s recommendation because they are in charge of choosing the prime minister.

“If a particular government and prime minister is appointed by the parliamentary majority, this prime minister will be appointed by the president without delay,” Kolarski said.

“The commission and its partial report should be taken into account by those who make this decision, namely the MPs,” Kolarski said. “It is up to the MPs to decide, not the president, whether they will use it or not.”

Kolarski reiterated Duda’s earlier statement that the president will not take into account the Russian influence commission’s opinion regarding Tusk’s candidacy for prime minister.

He said that Duda has already appointed Mateusz Morawiecki as his candidate for prime minister, however, if Morawiecki fails to win a vote of confidence in parliament on Monday, the president will respect a decision made by the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament.

Morawiecki is to deliver his policy speech to parliament on Monday and ask MPs for support for his government, which he is unlikely to get in the lower house dominated by three opposition parties who have already said Tusk should be the next prime minister. If Morawiecki fails, Tusk will most likely become the head of government.