Polish rate setters leave interest rates unchanged

Poland’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) left the reference interest rate unchanged at 5.75 percent, in line with the expectation of the majority of economists, Poland’s central bank has said.

At its sitting ended on Wednesday, the MPC also left the deposit rate at 5.25 percent, the Lombard rate at 6.25 percent, the rediscount rate at 5.80 percent and the discount rate at 5.85 percent.

The prices of consumer goods increased by 6.5 percent year on year and edged up by 0.7 percent month on month in November 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a recent flash estimate.