November estimated unemployment at 5 percent, ministry reports

Poland’s unemployment rate likely stayed flat month on month at 5 percent in November, the family and social policy minister has said.

“According to our estimates, the registered unemployment rate was at 5 percent at the end of November … the same level since July this year,” Dorota Bojemska told PAP on Wednesday.

In October, which is the latest official unemployment report by the Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s jobless rate remained flat at 5.0 percent. GUS has not yet published official unemployment data for November.