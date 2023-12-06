Gorgeous two-kilometre urban linear park in Warsaw set to be one of Europe’s longest

Covering an area of twelve hectares, the spectacular project will see a two-kilometre swathe of the city transformed into a lush urban garden.

Set to become one of the longest urban linear parks in Europe, a park running the length of Warsaw’s Ursynów district looks finally set to be realised following the signing of a construction contract.

Covering an area of twelve hectares, the spectacular PLN 42 million project will see a two-kilometre swathe of the city transformed into a lush urban garden.

The six sections of the park running the length of Warsaw's Ursynów district will each be distinguished by their own unique traits.

Rafał Trzaskowski, the Mayor of Warsaw, said: “This is an unprecedented investment – a two-kilometre park that will be built in a very difficult place, above a ring road and tunnel.

“There will be over a thousand trees and hundreds of thousands of shrubs and plants.

“Thanks to the diversified development of the park, all residents of the district will be able to use it.”

Supplemented by a new system of pavements and pathways, residents will also benefit from an array of recreational areas, fountains, shaded wooden terraces and thematic gardens.

Following a concept developed by the Palmett studio, the six sections will each be distinguished by their own unique traits.

The overarching design, though, will lend a coherent character not least each Autumn when the trees will turn golden.

Inspired by the natural landscape, Palmett say that clusters of trees and shrubbery will be planted to create a meadow effect.

Set to become the largest public investment that Ursynów has seen for several years, the first three stages should be completed in 2025 whilst the entire facility stands to open in 2026.