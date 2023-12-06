Poland’s retail sales grow by 2.1 pct y/y in October – Eurostat

Polish retail sales went up by 2.1 percent year on year in October after a 0.6-percent decrease year on year in September, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, reported on Wednesday.

Month on month, retail sales went up by 1.5 percent, the agency also said.

Eurostat annual growth figures are work-day adjusted, while the monthly growth figures are also seasonally adjusted.

Eurostat data also include small companies which employ fewer than ten people – in this case, small family shops – but exclude auto sales.