Polish consumers’ overdue debts grow by EUR 1.5 bln by September

The total overdue debts of Polish consumers grew by PLN 6.5 billion (EUR 1.5 billion) over the twelve months till September and reached PLN 83.6 billion (EUR 19.35 billion), a debt registry has reported.

According to BIG InfoMonitor and the BIK debtor database, about 2.7 million Poles had problems with paying their debts as of September 2023.

Between October 2022 and September 2023, the number of debtors who had payment problems increased by 20,000, the report said.

“As a result, the average overdue liability of one person for unpaid rent, alimony, loan instalments, loans, court fees, fines for using public transport without a ticket and current telephone bills, among others, approached PLN 31,000 (EUR 7,116),” said the report.

In the previous quarter it was PLN 30,100 (EUR 6,960).

According to Slawomir Grzelczak, the CEO of BIG InfoMonitor, the rise in inflation from 2021 onwards has caused payment problems especially for those in the eastern regions of the country.

“The arrears of the Lublin province, for example, are already at the level of the national average, although only a year ago they were below the average.”

The InfoDebt report shows that still the largest number of unreliable debtors and the highest value of debt are seen in the Mazowieckie and Slaskie provinces, where close to a quarter of BIG InfoMonitor and BIK listed bad debtors live.

BIG InfoMonitor, or the Economic Information Bureau, collects and provides information on the payment reliability of market participants.