Future gov’t to deal with wind turbine bill, mortgage moratorium

"As far as the mortgage moratorium is concerned, here, from what I learned today from the heads of the caucuses, a decision has been made… (to) leave these things to the discretion and decision of the future government," Szymon Holownia, the Sejm speaker, said on Tuesday.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland’s future government will decide on the draft law for a mortgage moratorium and the so-called wind turbine bill, the speaker of the Sejm, lower house of parliament, has said.

The Mateusz Morawiecki government has filed with the Sejm a draft mortgage moratorium law under which mortgage borrowers will be able to skip several monthly payments in 2024 to help them deal with high interest rates. However, Morawiecki still faces a vote of confidence in parliament on Monday, though he is unlikely to win it.

The more likely scenario is a coalition government of three pro-EU parties, who have already said they will make changes to the legislation.

“A government will be (formed – PAP) in Poland in less than a week, a government that will be empowered with a (parliamentary – PAP) majority (…),” Holownia added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Onet website reported that an opposition bill related to the construction of wind turbines, which had caused uproar in the ruling party, would be put on hold.

The ruling Law and Justice party accused the authors of the bill of acting in the interest of foreign lobby groups and endangering property rights in Poland.

According to the website, contrary to initial plans, the regulations will be excluded from the law that freezes electricity prices. The bill will be submitted to the Sejm as a government bill after the new majority takes over the government. The Onet website also mentioned that the same would happen with the draft on the mortgage moratorium.