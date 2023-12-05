LOT ranks third among global air carriers

Jacek Turczyk/PAP

LOT Polish Airlines is the world’s third best airline in 2023, according to the AirHelp Score ranking.

The airline trailed Qatar Airways and Eurowings in the rating which was based on three factors: punctuality, passenger reviews, and fair treatment when problems arise.

LOT outperformed Etihad Airways (4th), United Airlines (10th) and KLM (16th). Germany’s Lufthansa came 57th, while British Airways placed 82nd.

AirHelp was founded as a start-up in 2013 to defend the rights of air passengers worldwide. It has perhaps the largest global team of lawyers specialising in air passenger rights and works with law firms in 30 countries.

AirHelp is a member of the Association of Passenger Rights Advocates (APRA), whose mission is to protect and spread awareness of air passenger rights.