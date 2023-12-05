Polish 15-year-old students perform better than European average says study

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The academic performance of Polish 15-year-olds is above the average for Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries and the EU, according to a new study.

But the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) also found that Poles were performing worse than in 2018.

The 2022 PISA study focused on the assessment of mathematical skills with the average score of the Polish students on its scale coming in at 489 points.

This was above the average for OECD countries of 472 points, but well below Singapore’s score of 575 points.

Among European countries, only Estonia and Switzerland surpassed Poland.

But, at the same time, Poland’s score fell by 27 points compared to 2018, which, according to the study, is similar to losing an entire academic year of study.

Dariusz Piontowski, a deputy education minister, attributed the decline to Covid-19 and its resulting lockdowns, saying that the “pandemic had a clear impact on the results.”

But Katarzyna Lubnauer, an MP from the Civic Coalition, the largest opposition grouping, said that fall was evidence of the decline in education under the Law and Justice government.

PISA is one of the biggest education studies, analysing the skills of students all around the world. It is carried out every three years in the OECD member countries and several others. It provides the member countries with data, which can be used to improve their education policies.

Poland has been taking part in the study since its very beginning, that is, since the year 2000.