Zielona Gora-Babimost airport services record-high number of passengers

Adam Ciereszko/PAP

Zielona Gora-Babimost airport in western Poland has checked-in a record number of passengers this year with over 51,000 people passing through its doors, according to the Polish Airports (PPL) company.

“It’s 20,000 more than in 2019,” PPL reported on Tuesday.

“It is now clear that the airport will end 2023 with the highest number of serviced passengers in its history.”

In November 2023, the airport served almost 2,700 travellers. Currently, it operates only flights to Warsaw, five days a week, and several tour agencies will soon start operating holiday packages to international destinations, including Egypt and Tunisia.