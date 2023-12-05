Majority of Poles want central bank’s governor before Tribunal says poll

The opposition claim that Adam Glapinski acted on behalf of the governing Law and Justice party rather than the economy, especially in the run-up to October's general election.

Rafał Guz/PAP

A majority of Polish citizens support opposition attempts to bring the central bank governor before the State Tribunal, according to a new opinion survey.

The opposition claim that Adam Glapinski acted on behalf of the governing Law and Justice party rather than the economy, especially in the run-up to October’s general election.

The State Tribunal investigates alleged wrongdoing by people holding high public office.

According to the poll, conducted by the United Surveys for private radio broadcaster RMF FM and the newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, 39.2 percent of those surveyed strongly support Glapinski’s prosecution while 14.4 percent chose the answer “rather support.”

In contrast, 24.7 percent of respondents voted firmly against the motion, 5.9 percent slightly oppose it, while 15.9 percent were undecided.

The poll was conducted by the United Surveys on November 24-26, 2023, on a nationwide representative sample of 1,000 Poles.