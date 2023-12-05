Polish PM extends condolences to families of dead policemen

Mateusz Morawiecki/X

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has expressed his sympathy to the families of the two policemen, who died after being shot on Friday evening in the south-western Polish city of Wroclaw.

“The death of the two officers of @PolskaPolicja (Polish Police – PAP) is a tragedy, which should not have happened,” wrote Morawiecki on the X platform on Monday. “Today we are with the families of the policemen, who died carrying out their duty and together we say: Stop the violence! Stop the bandits!”

The first officer to die was Daniel Luczynski, the police said in a statement on Monday afternoon. A few hours later, they announced the death of the second officer, Ireneusz Michalak. Both were shot on Friday evening on Sudecka Street in Wroclaw by the 44-year-old Maksymilian F.

PAP has learned that the officers were transferring the man to a detention centre where he was to serve a six-month prison term for fraud.

According to reports, the two officers were found by a passer-by who approached what turned out to be an unmarked police car after hearing shots fired, and seeing a man run out of the vehicle. The officers were hospitalised in a critical condition after suffering serious gunshot wounds to the head.

The suspect was apprehended on Saturday morning. He was carrying a gun. He has since been charged and placed in pre-trial detention for a period of three months.

Since the death of the officers on Monday, the charges he faces have been changed from attempted murder to murder.