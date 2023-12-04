ECB head says Polish central bank governor is protected by EU law

The Polish central bank governor is protected by EU laws in the event that the next Polish government wanted to unlawfully suspend him and bring him before the State Tribunal, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has said.

In late November, Donald Tusk, leader of Poland’s largest opposition grouping, the Civic Coalition (KO), and a candidate for prime minister, announced that the opposition coalition is considering bringing Adam Glapinski, the governor of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) before the State Tribunal for delaying the process of interest-rate hikes.

In a letter to Glapinski on Monday, Lagarde wrote that in the event that such a motion were submitted to the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, it would lead to his automatic suspension as both the central bank governor and a member of the ECB’s General Council and therefore may be illegal.

She explained that the Statute of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB) and of the ECB, “in order to guarantee the independence of the governors of the national central banks, offers protection in case the Sejm was to subsequently adopt a resolution to prosecute you.”

Lagarde added that the NBP “could refer such resolution to the Court of Justice of the European Union and ask for the assessment of its lawfulness.”

A motion to bring someone before the State Tribunal, a body which examines the potential wrongdoing of people holding high office, may be submitted to the Sejm by the president or at least 115 MPs. The Constitutional Accountability Committee may decide to file a motion to prosecute the official or discontinue the proceedings.

A resolution to bring a central bank head to justice before the State Tribunal must be adopted in the Sejm by an absolute majority of votes (231) in the presence of at least half of the statutory number of MPs.

If the resolution is adopted, the NBP governor is suspended and his duties are taken over by the Vice-President of the National Bank of Poland.

On Friday, Tusk said in reference to his earlier announcement on the possible prosecution of Glapinski before the State Tribunal, that his grouping will not do anything that would disturb the stability or undermine the reputation of Poland abroad.

On Monday, Ryszard Petru, and MP from the opposition Poland 2050 party, told the TOK FM radio broadcaster that the motion is ready but there has been no political decision on the matter.