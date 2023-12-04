PM says there is 20-30 pct chance of confidence vote going his way

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said on Monday that due to the controversy over the ‘Windmill Bill’, he believes the chances of his government winning a parliamentary vote of confidence has increased to around 20-30 percent.

The government, which was sworn in on November 27, faces the vote on December 11. With the opposition in control of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, since the October 15 general election, the government’s chances of winning are regarded as slim.

During a press conference on Monday, Morawiecki was asked with whom he was negotiating this week with to try to obtain enough votes to survive the vote.

“My faith in obtaining a vote of confidence in the government in the Sejm has increased over the last few days as a result of the wind farm bill,” Morawiecki said. He added, however, that the chance is “not huge.”

“It is at the level of 20-30 percent, but it is still there,” he said.

Morawiecki was referring to legislation proposed by the opposition on energy, which covers the location of wind farms. The prime minister has claimed that by writing it the opposition was “acting at the dictates of various foreign institutions”.

The government has also claimed that people could be thrown off their land in order to make room for wind farms, under the legislation.

“If the Left and PSL (Polish People’s Party) really want to sign up to such lobbyist projects as the windmill bill, which is very dangerous for Poles, I think that individual parliamentarians of these groups will consider whether it is not worth creating a ‘Coalition of Polish Affairs’, and not a windmill bill ‘coalition of foreign affairs,'” the prime minister said.