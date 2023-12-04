Head of Poland’s central bank should not face State Tribunal says minister

Some senior politicians from Poland's three opposition parties that are on track to form a new government, have accused Adam Glapinski, the governor of the National Bank of Poland, of acting in the interest of the outgoing PiS instead of observing the independence of the central bank.

Albert Zawada/PAP

There is no legal basis to take the head of Poland’s central bank (NBP) before the State Tribunal, the Polish education minister has said.

Opposition leaders, in particular Donald Tusk, who could well become the next Polish prime minister later this month, have accused Adam Glapinski, the NBP head, of acting on behalf of the outgoing ruling Law and Justice party.

As a result, Tusk, who leads Civic Coalition (KO), the largest opposition grouping, wants the banker hauled before the State Tribunal.

But Krzysztof Szczucki, the education minister and a PiS MP, told PAP in an interview on Monday that a letter written by members of the central bank’s management board in defence of Glapinski was “based on facts.”

The letter claimed that the measures taken by the NBP in the years 2020-23 had rescued Poland from an economic collapse.

“The letter explains that an effective monetary policy was followed, one that was positively assessed by the International Monetary Fund and that actions regarding bonds were legally justified,” he said.

Szczucki added that “the NBP management board has the right to take a stand when the debate concerns the central bank.”

Tusk said on Friday that a majority in the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, could be mustered in order to make Glapinski go before the tribunal and that there existed a legal basis to make this happen.

In turn, Speaker of the Sejm Szymon Holownia, who is also the leader of Poland 2050, another opposition party, said that such a motion should be seriously considered.