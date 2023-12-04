PM calls for investigative commission on windmill law

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, wants a commission established to investigate legislation proposed by opposition parties that has created a political storm in the new parliament.

Last week, a group of opposition MPs from Poland 2050 and Civic Coalition (KO) submitted to the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, a draft amendment to an act on support for energy consumers, which introduces freezing energy prices and more liberal rules on wind farms construction.

The proposed regulations triggered a fierce attack from the governing Law and Justice (PiS) government, which now has to contend with a parliament dominated by opposition parties following October’s general election.

PiS politicians labelled the proposals “disastrous” and “harmful to Poles” while also claiming they are favourable to large energy companies and might be dictated by lobbyists.

“This is one of the biggest legal blunders produced in the last 30 years, which is why we demand an investigative commission to find out who wrote this legislation,” Morawiecki said at the press conference on Monday.

The prime minister suggested that the amendment has not been created to favour Poles but “someone else”, adding, by implication, Germany.

“They (the opposition- PAP) have not yet taken over government, and already we have a foretaste of what may await us, no public consultation, instead acting at the dictates of various foreign institutions, foreign investors and the business lobby,” Morawiecki added.

According to Morawiecki, the bill’s provision enabling exclusively the use of wind-turbines manufactured not earlier than four years prior to the investment, will lead to “scrap metal from Germany” to be imported “as spare parts for Polish windmills.”

PiS has also claimed that the legislation could lead to people being moved from their homes to make way for wind farms.

The amendment allows locating silent wind-turbines a minimum of 300 metres from residential buildings, while the previous minimum distance amounted to 700 metres. After the changes, the wind farms’ localisation will also no longer be subject to the local zoning plan.