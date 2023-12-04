Man who shot at police officers charged with attempted murder

A 40-year-old man from Pszczyna, southern Poland, has been charged with attempted murder after shooting at police officers in the town last Thursday.

Information about the suspect’s arrest and the content of the charges against him was provided to PAP on Monday by Leonard Synowiec, the district prosecutor in Pszczyna.

The incident took place last Thursday afternoon around 4pm, when the police received information that someone was firing a gun at a car parked in the Piastow housing estate in Pszczyna, breaking its window. When police arrived at the scene one of the two men, who was holding a revolver in his hand, shot at officers as he attempted to flee the scene. Police returned fire and the 40-year-old was taken to hospital with a stomach wound.

The second man, a 36-year-old from Pszczyna, was later apprehended by another police patrol. He had recently been released from prison and was in an inebriated state when arrested.

The prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation into the case on Friday. “The man was charged with attempted murder, combined with active assault on officers and forcing them to refrain from legal duties. The second charge concerns destruction of property – damage to two vehicles by shooting at them,” said Synowiec. He added that the court granted the request to detain the suspect for three months.

Everything indicates that the weapon was a black powder revolver for which no permit is needed, but the prosecution await an expert opinion on the firearm. In similar cases, the prosecutor’s office routinely examines the justification for using weapons by officers, and this will probably be the case in this instance.