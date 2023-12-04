Rare Bronze Age axe heads found in forest described as ‘sensational’

With Bronze Age deposits in the region consisting mainly of bracelets or breastplates, the discovery of the axe heads have been described as a distinctive archaeological marvel.

Five immaculately preserved bronze age axe heads have been unearthed in a forest near Szczecin.

Described by foresters in the Starogard Forest District as ‘sensational’, the discovery by an amateur treasure hunter date from between 1700 and 1300 BC according to Igor Strzok, the Pomeranian Provincial Conservator of Monuments.

He suggested a potential connection to a Baltic culture originating from contemporary Lithuania or northeastern Poland, specifically categorizing the axes as the tautušiai type.

Characterised by their substantial size, the axes comprised a slender handle with elevated edges and a broad blade.

Strzok said: “These objects were quite rare in these lands.

“The last find of this type of weapon or tool was discovered about 20 years ago in the Lublin region.

Traditionally, Bronze Age deposits in the region yielded predominantly bracelets or breastplates, making the discovery of these axe heads a distinctive archaeological marvel, according to Strzok.

Piotr Klimaszewski from the Pomeranian Provincial Office for the Protection of Historical Monuments said that the objects found by the prospector were about 20-30 centimetres underground. “It was a small pit, under a layer of turf and humus,” he said.

The axe heads will now be taken to the Archaeological Museum in Gdańsk, where they will be examined.