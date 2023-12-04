At last! After nearly three years Poland’s most recognizable dances to be added to UNESCO’s coveted list of Intangible Cultural Heritage

One of Poland’s five national dances, the announcement to include the Polonaise

on UNESCO’s coveted list of Intangible Cultural Heritage comes some two and a half years after a campaign was launched by the Cracovia Danza Court Ballet in Kraków, the only professional court and historical dance ensemble in Poland.

Kalbar/TFN

Poland’s most recognisable traditional dance, the Polonaise, will be among a group of new traditions to be inscribed on UNESCO’s coveted list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

One of Poland’s five national dances, the announcement comes some two and a half years after a campaign for its inclusion on the list was launched by Romana Agnel, choreographer and founder of the Cracovia Danza Court Ballet in Kraków, the only professional court and historical dance ensemble in Poland.

Dating back to the 16th century, when it was known simply as “Walking”, by the 17th century it had become a popular dance at celebrations in stately courts where it was first written about by western diplomats.Public domain

By the 18th century the dance had come to be considered a national dance.Public domain

She said at the time: “The polonaise is our national treasure, a living element in public space and social life.

“It is a dance of symbolic meaning – with the polonaise we enter new stages: it is danced during New Year’s Eve balls, proms, and debutante balls.

Today the Polonaise remains a popular tradition and, performed by either a small group or a large group of several hundred, the dance sees participants marching rhythmically in pairs in a procession led by the first couple.Cracovia Danza Ballet

“It is a dance that expresses everything that is Polish, social behaviour, way of being, relations between a woman and a man. […] The Polonaise is our common heritage.”

Dating back to the 16th century, when it was known simply as “Walking”, by the 17th century it had become a popular dance at celebrations in stately courts where it was first written about by western diplomats.

The campaign was initiated by Polish dancer and choreographer Romana Agnel, founder of the Cracovia Danza Court Ballet in Kraków, the only professional court and historical dance ensemble in Poland.Cracovia Danza Ballet

By the 18th century it had come to be considered a national dance.

Today the Polonaise remains a popular tradition and, performed by either a small group or a large group of several hundred, the dance sees participants marching rhythmically in pairs in a procession led by the first couple.

Other elements including creating bridges with raised hands for others to pass under, swapping sides, forming circles or groups or changing the direction of the march.

The campaign to have it included on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage included events around Poland, with Kraków playing a significant role in trying to help get recognition.

The Polonaise will be added to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on the 5th of December at the 18th session of its committee.Kalbar/TFN

The Polonaise will be added to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on the 5th of December at the 18th session of its committee.

It becomes the sixth Polish tradition to receive the honour after Krakow’s nativity scene tradition (2018), beekeeping culture (2020), falconry (2021), the Corpus Christi floral carpets tradition (2021) and rafting (2022).