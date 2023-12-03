Duda will not consider Russian influence commission opinion, aide says

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

President Andrzej Duda will not take into account the recommendation of a commission investigating alleged Russian influence on Polish internal security that Donald Tusk must not be in charge of Poland’s security, a presidential aide has said.

On Wednesday, the commission said its preliminary findings show that poor supervision of the Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW) at the time when Tusk was prime minister had led to “improper activities being carried out by the SKW.”

Along with Tusk, the commission also said a number of other people who had positions in the Tusk-led government should not hold public office linked to state security.

The commission’s conclusion comes despite Tusk, who was prime minister from 2007 to 2014, being widely predicted to return to his old post as head of government.

But on Sunday, Lukasz Rzepecki, a presidential aide, said the decision of the commission investigating Russian influence does not concur with the president’s position on this matter.

“The commission on Russian influence had the right to express its opinion but President Andrzej Duda will not take it into account,” he told the Radio Zet private broadcaster.

“This is the opinion of the commission. The commission had the right to express such an opinion; it did. The president will not take it into account if the so-called second constitutional step is triggered (allowing a candidate for prime minister to be nominated by a group of at least 46 MPs – PAP),” Rzepecki said.

“If Prime Minister Donald Tusk wins an absolute majority, he will be sworn in immediately,” he added.

On December 11, Mateusz Morawiecki, the acting Polish prime minister, is set to deliver a policy speech in a parliament dominated by the opposition, followed by a floor debate and a vote of confidence at around 3 p.m.

On November 27, Duda swore in the new government of Morawiecki but his Law and Justice (PiS) party lacks a majority in the new parliament. If Morawiecki’s government fails to secure a vote of confidence from MPs, the lower house will be constitutionally obliged to appoint another prime minister.

Tusk’s candidacy was put forward by a bloc of opposition parties which have signed an agreement to form a coalition government. The new prime minister and members of the government must be elected by an absolute majority in the presence of at least half of the statutory number of MPs. The president then appoints the elected government and swears it in.