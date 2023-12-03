Ukraine thanks Poland for Krab howitzers

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has thanked Poland for supporting its army in the war against Russia, in particular for the provision of Polish-made ‘Krab’ self-propelled howitzers, which it described as a “nightmare” for Russian forces and a “weapon of victory.”

“Today, we want to express our gratitude to Polish partners at @MON_GOV_PL for their constant support and, in particular, for providing us with AHS Krab self-propelled howitzer,” the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine wrote on the X platform.

“Krab became one of the first 155mm artilleries in service with #UArmy. This howitzer also became a nightmare for occupiers in the skillful hands of the ???? artillerymen,” it added.

The post was published under the slogan ‘Advent Calendar by Ministry of Defence’ along with an announcement that the coming days would see further information about ‘Weapons of Victory.’

The AHS Krab is a self-propelled gun-howitzer on caterpillar tracks, produced by Polish defence contractor Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW), part of the PGZ defence conglomerate. Poland has sent Ukraine 18 Krabs and last year Kyiv signed a contract with HSW for delivery of a further 56 units.