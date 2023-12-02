Aleksandr Pan (Prochukhan): from fraudulent Ponzis to even more criminal First Casino

First Casino was among the first to obtain a license for conducting gambling business in Ukraine. The company became one of the few operators simultaneously running online casinos and a network of offline gambling establishments in various cities across Ukraine.

The official ultimate beneficiary of First Casino and the public face of the brand is Artem Yushkov, a businessman from Vinnitsa with interests in the construction business in different regions. Another aspect of his entrepreneurial activities, less known to the public, involves building an underground network of slot machine halls in several Ukrainian cities well before the legalization of the gambling industry. In the early days of the war, Yushkov left Ukraine and continues to manage his affairs from Berlin.

Journalists from NV connect First Casino with another businessman and a figure in the “Mirotvorets” (“Peacemaker”) database, Alexander Pan. He is referred to as the main investor in the gambling network. Artem Yushkov is thus some sort of working nominal owner.

Artem Yushkov and Oleksandr Pan: the FirstCasino link

Yushkov and Pan share a common business link—at least until October 2020, they were co-owners of TOV Vinnitskoe SCTB OPK. This company is mentioned in the media as one of the owners of the Dastor Shopping Center in Vinnitsa, a property that Yushkov has long planned to redevelop.

Journalists also point to the connection between First Casino, Pan, and Yushkov. According to their information, the company using the casino brand is linked to Pan through several other firms.

In 2018, one of Pan’s companies, the startup iPan, was involved in a criminal case related to payments from POS terminals in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories. Searches were conducted in three Vinnitsa companies in connection with this case.

Most intriguingly, the organizers of the casino are linked to a large financial pyramid. Just a few days before the full-scale invasion on February 21, 2022, the Pechersk District Court in Kyiv was considering a case involving pyramids through which scammers fraudulently acquired money from Ukrainian citizens. The case involves a sum of 12 million euros, with a focus on Questra World and Atlantic Global Asset Management. The court’s decision points to a possible connection between financial pyramids and the companies “ZNVKIF”USPISHNIY” and “ZNVKIF”YU DEVELOPMENT,” emphasizing the need to verify the origin of funds forming the authorized capital of companies TOV “PRIMUM,” TOV “FYORST ELEMENT,” TOV “FYORST VIN,” TOV “NEBULA GAMES.” All of these are directly linked to the First Casino brand and Artem Yushkov.

Alexander Pan was Prochukhan earlier: what happened?

According to YouControl data, Alexander Pan had a different surname, Prochukhan, at least until January 2018. A person with the same name and surname was a participant in the financial pyramid MMM-2021. He also participated in the pyramids “Golden Section” and “Formula of Money” (there are videos where Alexander personally talks about these projects) and the activities of Questra World and A.G.A.M. (Atlantic Global Asset Management).

Interestingly, Pan/Prochukhan previously sought to block more than 500 information websites attempting to link him to these pyramids. In collusion with high-ranking officials, he even managed to obtain a corresponding court decision that sparked a major scandal in Ukraine. Later, Alexander Pan was included in the “Peacemaker” database for fraud, involvement in creating financial pyramids, and attempting to restrict freedom of speech in Ukraine.

Ponzi after Ponzi: the source of wealth of Alexander Pan

Participants and deceived investors of all these fraudulent projects, including Questra World, AGAM, 5 Winds, QW Lianora Swiss Consulting, now include not only citizens of Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan but also residents of Europe and even America.

In the spring of 2017, financial pyramids ceased to pay out funds, and in an attempt to salvage their situation, the PR department of Questra World in Kyiv, under the orders of Alexander Prochukhan, not only engaged in even more active and aggressive PR but also shifted blame and created false campaigns accusing not only people completely unrelated to Questra World but also some international payment systems that were completely unaware of the existence of these criminal pyramids until 2017-2018.

But what happened to the organizer himself, Alexander Prochukhan? In an attempt to avoid responsibility and go into hiding, his accomplice Cheslav Yurievich Pestuk, who changed his surname to Konyukh after marriage, switched from Belarusian to Ukrainian citizenship, and even renounced his patronymic name, was the first. Following his example was the well-known thief and criminal Alexander Prochukhan.

On July 27, 2018, they obtained a new identity. Now this person’s surname is Pan. In order to conclude the investigation and bring the criminal who defrauded tens of thousands of people to deserved criminal responsibility, we have found the most accurate information. The new passport number of Alexander Pan (Prochukhan): 002127649. The passport was obtained at the Obolonsky RO GUHMS in Kyiv.

Is it a reasonable step for a criminal to change their surname? We don’t think so because, considering the colossal number of enemies, deceived individuals, and those who want to see the fraudster behind bars as soon as possible, every event in Pan-Prochukhan’s life is scrutinized almost under a microscope. According to some information, Alexander Pan (Prochukhan) not only resides in Kyiv but literally hides, evading justice, trying with all his might to escape it and avoid the deserved punishment.