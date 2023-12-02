Polish border guard proposes extra lane for Ukrainian hauliers

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

The Polish border guard has proposed opening an additional lane that would allow for the passage of empty cargo vehicles from Ukraine to alleviate the border blockade by protesting Polish truckers, deputy interior minister has said.

Bartosz Grodecki made the announcement as he and Alvin Gajadhur, the new Polish infrastructure minister, met with protesters on Saturday.

“Yesterday, the border guard sent a letter to the Ukrainian side in which we proposed opening an additional lane for hauliers when it comes to empty transport from Ukraine. This will be the crossing point in Dolhobyczow,” he told a press conference at Wierzchowiska checkpoint after the meeting.

Grodecki said he hopes that Ukraine will respond as quickly as possible and that the lane would be open on Monday.

Gajadhur told reporters that had declared to Polish protesters that transport checks on access roads to the border crossings with Ukraine would intensify.

He also noted that, at a Wednesday meeting with Waldemar Jaszczur, chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Transport Carriers and Employers, the latter said that Polish lorry drivers “will consider easing the protest if the controls are more intense.”

The drivers, who started their protest on November 6, are demanding the reintroduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies carrying goods apart from humanitarian aid and military equipment as well as the suspension of operating permits for Ukrainian haulage firms set up after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. They complain their business has been undercut by Ukrainian firms who pay much less to their truckers and thus have lower operating costs, but are competing with Polish firms.

Poland will raise the issue to be raised during a sitting of the EU’s Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (TTE) on December 4, the government spokesperson has earlier said.