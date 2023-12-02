Poland buys more K9 howitzers from South Korea

Poland has signed a USD 2.6 billion deal to procure an additional 152 South Korean K9 howitzers, Poland’s State Armament Agency announced on Friday.

Under the agreement with Hanwha Defence, Poland will acquire another six self-propelled K9 howitzers in 2025, and 146 self-propelled howitzers of the K9PL version in 2026-2027, the agency said.

“We are drawing conclusions from the war in Ukraine. We are modernising rocket forces and artillery,” Mariusz Blaszczak, defence minister, wrote on the X platform on Friday evening.

He added that the contract also provides for the delivery of support vehicles, training, logistics and ammunition as well as technology transfer to the Polish defence industry, which will service the howitzers.

In July 2022, Poland signed a framework agreement with Hanwa Defence to buy 672 K9A1 self-propelled howitzers and the Polonised K9PL version in two tranches.