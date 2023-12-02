Police capture suspect wanted in shooting of two Polish police officers

Leszek Szymański/PAP

A suspect wanted in the shooting of two policemen in the southwestern city of Wroclaw on Friday evening was apprehended by police on Saturday morning.

The suspect has been identified as Maksymilian Fasciszewski, age 44.

According to reports, the police officers were found by a passerby who approached what turned out to be an unmarked police car after hearing shots fired and seeing a man run out of the vehicle.

The police officers are in critical condition in hospital after suffering serious gunshot wounds to the head.

PAP has learned that the officers were transferring the man to a detention centre where he was to serve a six-month prison term.

Wroclaw police had previously offered a reward of PLN 100,000 (EUR 23,110) for information leading to his arrest.