S&P affirms Poland’s credit rating at A- with stable outlook

Poland’s long-term rating in foreign currency was kept at the A- level with stable outlook by rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) on Friday evening.

The stable rating outlook balances short-term risks related to reduced external demand and loose domestic fiscal policy, with still elevated inflation, moderate levels of fiscal and external debt, and prospects for improved relations between Poland and the EU, the agency wrote in its report.

According to the agency, Poland’s rating could be raised if, sustained institutional and governance improvements will be observed which could also translate into a steady flow of EU funds and net foreign direct investment (FDI), supporting Poland’s medium-term growth prospects.

A higher rating could also result from an improvement in the fiscal balance well beyond the agency’s expectations.

On the other hand, downside rating pressure could result from much slower disinflation, leading to a weakening of Poland’s monetary policy credibility, its external competitiveness, and economic growth.

Downward pressure on the rating could also arise if Poland’s medium-term economic growth prospects weaken significantly, possibly with the recurrence of external shocks, including those potentially arising from the unpredictable effects of Russia’s war with Ukraine, or as a result of prolonged economic weakness in key trading partners.

S&P anticipate that access to EU funds, underpinning investment growth in 2024 and beyond, is likely to be unlocked.

According to the agency, even though fiscal deficits will probably remain wide at least through 2024-2025, Poland’s net general government debt will remain below a moderate 50 percent of GDP in the medium term.

Among the three major rating agencies, Moody’s offers Poland the highest rating, on the A2 level. According to Fitch and S&P, Poland’s rating is ‘A-.’ All three give Poland a ‘stable’ outlook.