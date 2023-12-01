Duda absent on climate summit photo

President Duda on Friday continued his three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates to attend the COP28 Conference in Dubai.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, refused to pose for a group photo during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, due to the presence of the Belarusian leader, the President’s Office has reported.

President Duda on Friday continued his three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates to attend the COP28 Conference in Dubai.

“President Andrzej Duda did not pose for a group photo with other participants of the COP28 Conference in Dubai,” Grazyna Ignaczak-Bandych, the head of the President’s Office, wrote on the X platform on Friday.

As Ignaczak-Bandych reported, the reason was “the presence of the Belarussian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko.”

According to the Baltic states’ news agency BNS, Gitanas Nauseda, the Lithuanian president, and Edgars Rinkevics, the Latvian president, did not join the photograph either.

“It would be hypocritical to stand arm in arm with the leader of the country from which Russia conducted its attack on Ukraine and, as if nothing had happened, discuss the future of the world and climate change,” said Gitanas Nauseda.

The 28th conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) signatories began on Friday in Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates. Held annually since 1995, COP conferences aim for governments to develop policies to limit global temperature increases and adapt to the impacts associated with climate change. This year’s conference will end on December 12.