Duda tells COP28 human needs must be at heart of energy transformation

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Humankind and its needs must be at the forefront of energy transformation and too little emphasis is still placed on the human dimension, Poland’s president has told the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

Andrzej Duda told the event’s plenary session that climate change was occurring at an alarming rate.

“It’s a global challenge, which is why the international community should face this problem head on, in solidarity, sensibly and in line with the principles of sustainable development,” Duda said.

The president added, however, that too little attention was paid to the human dimension.

“Humankind and its needs must be at the forefront of energy transformation,” he continued. “The current and future health, security and welfare of people should be enshrined at the heart of every climate policy.”

Duda said that in order to conduct a just energy transition, the quality of human life could not be undermined.

“Let’s bear in mind, let us ensure – that moving away from fossil fuels towards effective, low-emission energy sources – that this process is sensible and rational,” Duda said.

He went on to assure the conference that the Polish government treated climate goals very seriously and was effectively implementing solutions to support Polish citizens in areas such as solar power and heat recovery technologies.

Duda highlighted that “when it comes to investment in wind energy, last year Poland was in third place in Europe,” going on to emphasise the country’s efforts towards creating “a stable nuclear energy sector, which is essential to ensure Poland the energy security we badly need.”

He said Poland sought to “[e]nsure pro-climate solutions, bearing in mind simultaneously ambitious goals and respect for the dignity (and) quality of life of all people.”

Duda concluded by saying that “the planet we live on is our common heritage, which demands special care.”

The COP28 conference in Dubai groups delegates from 200 countries and is aimed at assessing attainment of the provisions of the Paris Agreement, adopted at COP21 in 2015, which includes a drastic reduction of CO2 emissions by 2050 to limit global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius.