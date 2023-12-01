MPs file motion to Poland’s top court over c. bank governor

Some senior politicians from Poland's three opposition parties that are on track to form a new government, have accused Adam Glapinski, the governor of the National Bank of Poland, of acting in the interest of the outgoing PiS instead of observing the independence of the central bank.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

A group of MPs from the Law and Justice (PiS) party that lost its majority in October’s general election have filed a motion to the Constitutional Tribunal in which they question the possibility of bringing the central bank’s governor before the State Tribunal.

Some senior politicians from Poland’s three opposition parties that are on track to form a new government, have accused Adam Glapinski, the governor of the National Bank of Poland, of acting in the interest of the outgoing PiS instead of observing the independence of the central bank. Some have suggested Glapinski should be brought before the State Tribunal, a body that deals with serious crimes committed by politicians.

One of the subjects of the audit requested by PiS MPs – as stated in the justification for the motion – is a provision of the Act on the Supreme Court, which says that “as soon as the Sejm (lower house of parliament – PAP) adopts a resolution to bring a particular person before the State Tribunal, that person is suspended from his or her function or position.”

The Law and Justice MPs also want to scrutinise “the norm indicating the majority of votes necessary to adopt a resolution of the Sejm to bring someone before the State Tribunal.”

A motion to bring someone before the State Tribunal can be submitted to the Sejm by the country’s president or at least 115 MPs. The proposal goes to the Sejm’s Constitutional Responsibility Committee. The committee then submits a report on its work to the Sejm, together with a motion to bring a person before the State Tribunal or to discontinue the proceedings.

The Sejm adopts a resolution on the prosecution of an official before the State Tribunal by an absolute majority of votes (231) in the presence of at least half of the statutory number of MPs.

Donald Tusk, leader of the biggest opposition grouping, the Civic Coalition (KO), said on Friday, referring to the possibility of bringing Poland’s central bank governor before the State Tribunal, that his political formation would not do anything that would damage the stability or undermine the reputation of the Polish state in Europe or abroad.

Sejm Speaker Szymon Holownia, leader of another opposition party that has formed a coalition with KO, said such a motion should be carefully considered.

Both pointed out that the political decision on the State Tribunal for Glapinski is still pending.