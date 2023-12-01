PiS to campaign against opposition’s amendment to windmill law

A spokesperson of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has announced a nationwide campaign aimed at revealing the “fraud hidden” in an amended bill on energy, submitted jointly by two opposition groupings.

On Thursday, a group of MPs from Poland 2050 and Civic Coalition (KO) submitted to the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, a draft amendment to an act on support for energy consumers, which introduces completely new rules for locating wind farms, including the possibility of locating them at a distance of up to 300 metres from residential buildings.

The currently applicable regulations, introduced by an amendment from March this year, sets the minimum distance of wind turbines from buildings at 700 metres.

The proposed changes to the distancing laws drew criticism from PiS politicians who called them “disastrous” and “harmful to Poles,” while also claiming that they have been introduced “so that the Germans can build windmills in Poland wherever they want.”

PiS has also labelled the bill the “windmill scandal”.

On Friday, Rafal Bochenek, the PiS spokesman, told PAP that: “In the coming days, our parliamentarians will organise press conferences in each province during which we will present details of the dangerous provisions of the ‘Windmill Act’ and the threats arising from them.”

He said that it seemed “the bill by (KO’s Donald) Tusk and (Poland 2050’s Szymon) Holownia, which looks like a lobbyist project, will be implemented with complete premeditation.”

“As it turns out, it is no coincidence that, under the guise of freezing prices for energy and gas for citizens, regulations were introduced opening the market to foreign companies investing in wind farms,” Bochenek claimed.

“The gentlemen are going ahead and the windmill scandal makes no impression on them but Poles are outraged by this, because ‘100 Concretes’ (the name of Tusk’s programme for his first 100 days in office – PAP) did not mention the forced property expropriation or regulations dictated by lobbyists, even foreign ones,”.

“We will constantly remind everyone about the fraud of the Tusk-Holownia coalition hidden in this bill,” he added.