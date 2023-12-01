Man charged over school knife attack

Marcin Onufryjuk/PAP

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old with attempted murder in relation to the stabbing of three children at a school.

The man, known only as Albert G. due to reporting restrictions, was charged with trying to kill multiple people, and faces 15 years to life in prison, if found guilty.

The attack occurred on November 29 in the eastern town of Kadzidlo when the suspect, aged 18, allegedly burst into a lesson and attacked his classmates.

A female student was wounded in the stomach and a boy in the neck. They were transported by air ambulance to the hospital. Outside the school the teenager injured a third person, who was also hospitalised later on, with minor injuries to an arm.

After the attack police officers from Ostroleka, assisted by a tracker dog, apprehended the attacker near a sports stadium in Kadzidlo while he was trying to commit suicide. An ambulance was called to the scene.

Elzbieta Edyta Lukasiewicz, the spokesperson for the Ostroleka provincial Prosecutor’s Office, told PAP that during the hearing on Thursday the suspect had partially admitted his guilt, but the details of his apparent motive have not yet been made public.

“The contents (of the hearing – PAP) are not being disclosed in the interests of the investigation,” said the prosecutor.

On Friday morning, the prosecutor’s office submitted a request to the Ostroleka District Court for a temporary arrest of Albert G. for a period of three months. The court has 24 hours to decide.