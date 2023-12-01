Poland to increase financing of ‘Safe Mortgage’ programme

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The government has decided to expand the budget of its subsidised mortgages scheme from PLN 11 billion (EUR 2.53 bln) to PLN 16 billion (EUR 3.68 bln) Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has announced.

The programme for state-subsidised housing loans with a fixed 2-percent interest rate has been available since July 1. It is open to first-time home buyers under the age of 45 who have never owned a flat or other residential property.

The loan amount is capped at PLN 500,000 (EUR 115,000), with a PLN 600,000 (EUR 138,000) option for married couples and those who have at least one child.

State subsidies for the loans will extend over a period of 10 years.

On Friday, Morawiecki told a press conference that the government had decided to increase the financing of the “Safe 2-percent housing loan” programme “because it is so successful.”

“The demand is huge… We are trying to ensure that the popularity of this product can match its supply next year. Hence the decisions taken at the Council of Ministers to extend the loan from the point of view of availability,” he said.

“There are over 90,000 applications submitted so far and over 40,000 contracts signed. To maintain this progress… we have decided to increase the budgeting,” Marlena Malag, development and technology minister, told the reporters.

“The programme was planned for over PLN 11 billion, and today it is over PLN 16 billion,” she added.