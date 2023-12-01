Parliamentary speaker most trusted Polish politician says poll

Marcin Obara/PAP

Szymon Holownia, the speaker of the parliament, Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, and Donald Tusk, the leader of the biggest opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) are the three most trusted politicians in Poland right now, according to an opinion poll.

The IBRiS poll was for the Onet.pl news website.

Holownia, who is also the head of the opposition party Poland 2050 along with being the newly elected speaker of the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, received the highest score on the public confidence scale, getting 49 percent when it came to positive responses.

This is the highest score since the current president Andrzej Duda got 52.3 percent in October 2020.

Distrust for Holownia was declared by 38.7 percent of respondents and a neutral opinion by 11.7 percent.

Second place went to Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, who is trusted by 47 percent of the participants, while Tusk came third with 43 percent.

A positive view of Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the head of the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL), is held by 42.3 percent of the polled, landing him in fourth place. The politician is not trusted by 42.2 percent of the respondents and 14.5 percent hold a neutral opinion of him.

President Andrzej Duda ranked fifth in the confidence poll with 39 percent in positive responses.

The poll was conducted by IBRiS on November 24-25, 2023, on a nationwide representative sample of 1.1 thousand people.