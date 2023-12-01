Opposition defends its amendment which PiS calls “a windmill scandal”

A co-chair of the opposition party Poland 2050 has rebuffed criticism of an amended bill, submitted jointly by her grouping and Civic Coalition (KO), on energy which the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) has called “the windmill scandal.”

On Thursday, a group of MPs from Poland 2050 and KO submitted to the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, a draft amendment to an act on support for energy consumers, which introduces completely new rules for locating wind farms, including the possibility of locating them at a distance of up to 300 metres from residential buildings.

The currently applicable regulations, introduced by an amendment from March this year, sets the minimum distance of wind turbines from buildings at 700 metres.

The proposed changes to the distancing laws drew criticism from PiS politicians who called them “disastrous” and “harmful to Poles,” while also claiming that they have been introduced “so that the Germans can build windmills in Poland wherever they want.”

But on Friday, Paulina Hennig-Kloska, vice-chairman of Poland 2050, rebuffed the criticism, telling the Radio Zet broadcaster that “there is no windmill scandal” and that “the purpose of this act is to support energy consumers” and that “people cannot have their property expropriated on the basis of the act.”

Under the proposed amendment, the location of a wind farm “should depend on the noise level it emits” and that: “In the case of more modern machines with low noise intensity, their location will be closer to residential buildings.”

Hennig-Kloska said that the introduction of noise standards is intended “to allow the development of… land-based wind energy while ensuring the quality of life of residents.”