Legia – Aston Villa match marred by fan violence

David Davies/PAP/PA

Dozens of Polish football fans were arrested after violence broke out during the build-up to Legia Warsaw’s away match against Aston Villa in the English city of Birmingham on Thursday night.

Four police officers were injured and 39 Legia fans were arrested after clashes broke out close to the Villa Park stadium, with incidents also occurring during the evening match.

According to the local police, there were “disgusting and very dangerous scenes.”

The BBC reported that police armed with batons and shields tried to regain control of the stadium area after Legia fans were excluded from the match on public order grounds.

Flares, and a variety of missiles, were hurled at them by fans of the Warsaw club as they attempted to break through barriers. The police reported that one of the four injured officers was taken to hospital, two horses and two police dogs were also injured.

In a statement issued after the match, Chief Inspector Tim Robinson said that “it should have been a beautiful evening of football that would have been enjoyed by fans of both clubs.”

“Unfortunately, there were horrific scenes, with visiting fans dangerously throwing flares and other pyrotechnics at our officers,” he continued. “Due to the extreme violence, police had no choice but to prevent visiting fans from entering the stadium. Everyone’s safety is our priority and there was no other option.”

It appears that the violence was triggered by tensions over restrictions on the number of away fans permitted to enter Villa Park for the match.

Police said the allocation for visiting supporters had been reduced to 1,000 tickets on the advice of the local emergency services, adding Legia fans had “been involved in previous match day disorder”.

In a statement posted on the club website ahead of the game, the Polish side accused Aston Villa of restricting access to their fans despite assurances, calling the move “counterproductive and baseless”.

Aston Villa said in a statement: “In spite of numerous requests for cooperation from Legia Warsaw concerning their travelling supporters, especially in the last two days, no assistance on the serious safety matter of away fans attending Villa Park was forthcoming from the visiting club.

The latest incident involving fans of the Warsaw club follows last month’s disorder during their match against AZ Alkmaar, in which a number of Dutch police officers were injured.