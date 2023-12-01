Hackers demand ransom to stop leak of Polish lab medical data

Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL/PAP

Hackers who broke into the website of one of Poland’s largest medical laboratory networks and stole patient data have demanded several hundred thousand dollars in ransom, PAP has found out.

Having received a written notification from Alab Laboratoria, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw started on November 29 an investigation into “the unauthorised access to the IT system and obtaining the information stored in it by encrypting it with malicious ransom-ware,” Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, spokeswoman for the office, said on Friday.

The aim of the ransom-ware attack was to hinder access to IT data and to prevent their automatic processing, collection and transmission, she added.

Skrzyniarz also said that the investigation is also looking into “a ransom demand by perpetrators operating within the RA WORLD organisation (of hackers – PAP) in exchange for providing the decryption keys and not disclosing the obtained data.”

The investigation also covers the unlawful processing of personal and address data, and the medical test results of people using Alab’s services, she added.

The Warsaw Regional Prosecutor’s Office is now focused on establishing the identity of the perpetrators, according to Skrzyniarz.

PAP has unofficially found out that the blackmailers are demanding several hundred thousand dollars from Alab.

Jakub Groszkowski, deputy president of the Personal Data Protection Office (UODO), said that the office is currently analysing the data leak reported on November 21 by Alab.

“At this stage, we are waiting for further findings by the data administrator… regarding the details of the leak… and its scale,” he added.

According to MedExpress website, the results of medical tests of at least 50,000 patients of Alab network labs have been exposed by the hackers.