Shootout in Polish town of Pszczyna leaves one wounded

Police officers in southern-town of Pszczyna were involved in a shootout with a gunman that left one person wounded.

The exchange of shots took place after the officers responded to reports that two men were behaving aggressively and that one of them was carrying a gun and had a shot at a car window.

When officers arrived at the location, the two men ran from the scene.

“When they saw us, they fled and got separated. Officers ran after the men, one of whom they saw was brandishing a gun,” Adam Jachimczak, from the press office of Katowice province police, told PAP.

The man opened fire on the police, who then returned fire, and only managed to disarm the shooter when he stopped to reload his weapon.

The gunman was also wounded in the stomach and remains in hospital. The other man, who was also arrested, was found to be drunk.

“When he sobers up – I assume not any earlier than tomorrow – we will talk to him and interrogate him. He didn’t have a gun, but left prison a few days ago,” said Jachimczak. “He is 36 years old and the man in the hospital is 40.”