Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.5 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Thursday.

Compared to the previous quarter, the economy grew by 1.5 percent, GUS said.

Poland’s economy contracted by 0.6 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2023.

According to a GUS flash estimate, GDP was expected to rise by 0.4 percent year on year in July-September 2023.