Poland’s CPI at 6.5 pct y/y in November – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 6.5 percent year on year and edged up by 0.7 percent month on month in November 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Thursday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that November’s CPI would reach 6.6 percent year on year and 0.8 percent month on month.

In October 2023, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 6.6 percent year on year and by 0.3 percent month on month.