Why, despite being on the wanted list, is no one searching for Andrey Dovbenko, who lives in London and is seeking political asylum there while purchasing a luxurious house here?

While the presidential faction discusses the transition from a parliamentary-presidential model of state structure to a presidential one, journalists have found someone who could assist in the practical implementation of this unconstitutional initiative. We are talking about Andrey Dovbenko, better known in his unofficial role as the “overseer of the Ministry of Justice.”

The former “overseer” or a “fixer” has been located in the United Kingdom, where he is actively involved in another parody foreign formation of Ukrainian territorial defense – the “London Battalion.” Here, he is indeed fighting (without quotation marks), but not for the state of Ukraine, but against the state of Ukraine, as he hides on the British Isles from Ukrainian investigators and, according to him, “works out a defense strategy.”

Well, everyone has their own war. Especially since Andrey Dovbenko, a professional lawyer who recently even held the title of “overseer” of the Ministry of Justice, can skillfully build a defense against the accusations made by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau three years ago. At that time, NABU announced the exposure of an organized criminal group involved in manipulations with seized property worth almost half a billion hryvnias at that time. The seized property, as is known, is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice. Dovbenko was named as the organizer, but he was only put on the wanted list this year for some reason.

How Andrey Dovbenko erased himself from public wanted list?

And even preventive measures in the form of arrest were chosen for him. However, it is a sentence in absentia. Because, as always in this country, Dovbenko has already vanished without a trace, so it is impossible to execute the decision of the VAC concerning his arrest. True, he has been declared internationally wanted, but two things should not be forgotten – Dovbenko did not wear his title “fixer in the Ministry of Justice” for nothing, and the half-billion-dollar scam is just the tip of the iceberg.

From this, the obvious follows – Andrey Dovbenko understands perfectly well how the law works not only in Ukraine but also in Britain, where he is located. And he is not there as an illegal immigrant who works nights at the market to avoid starving. Therefore, Dovbenko did something simple – he appealed to the government of Great Britain for protection and is seeking political asylum. This procedure is inherently lengthy, and with Dovbenko’s capabilities, it can be either prolonged or expedited. To understand why the VAC may backtrack on its decision, one needs to know a simple thing – London will not extradite Dovbenko to Ukraine while his request for political asylum is being considered. And if such asylum is granted, even more so.

A rather wealthy type of refugee: Andrey Dovbenko purchases a house in London

Meanwhile, Dovbenko himself, of course, does not deny the fact that he is seeking asylum from Britain but does not confirm it either. At the same time, he denies any accusations made against him in Ukraine:

“I think they didn’t understand, I think they are mistaken. I am not involved at all in the actions they accuse me of.” And he lives peacefully in London, not denying himself anything.

In 2019, he even got married, albeit in France, in Saint-Tropez. And at the wedding, Andrey Bogdan, who was then still the acting head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, attended. This hints quite transparently at why it took three years for the investigation to declare Dovbenko a suspect.

Another guest was another notorious Ukrainian figure – Pavel Fuks, now living in London. Not far from Dovbenko’s residence, which his future wife Anna Ogrenchuk bought two weeks before the wedding for a sum of £4,450,000.

Journalists from Ukrainskaya Pravda (UP) found Andrey Dovbenko precisely in this house, but he evaded questions about ownership and suggested contacting his wife. At the same time, he assured that he had informed the investigation that he resides in this house and registered with the consulate. He claimed not to know why NABU could not find him.

Administrative trickery of Andrey Dovbenko

And, by the way, this is very curious. Because Andrey Dovbenko, apparently, is telling the truth about providing all his data and contacts to the investigation. However, it is quite easy to verify, but NABU, after making a loud statement that Andrey Dovbenko is evading investigation, did not provide further comments. Let’s not assert anything, but comments from NABU, SBU, NPU, and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, which are strangely looking for suspects in serious crimes, would be desirable. This is not to mention how all of them left Ukraine.

In this regard, journalist Mikhail Tkach noted that this is at least the tenth Ukrainian involved in “Ukrainian Pravda” investigations, against whom Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have claims but claim that they are not hiding. For example, what Dovbenko said was almost word for word what Zhvago claimed. This is quite strange. And not strange because the subjects of investigations speak the same way.

It is strange because then the search for them by Ukrainian law enforcement looks odd. Again, let’s not try to solve this puzzle and wait for comments from NABU, SBU, NPU, and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, which are strangely looking for suspects in serious crimes. This is not to mention how all of them left Ukraine.