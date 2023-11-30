Doctors accused of pregnant woman’s death

The Katowice’s Prosecutor Office has issued an indictment against three doctors who were on duty when a pregnant woman died of sceptic shock in 2021, in the southern Polish town of Pszczyna.

The 30-year-old woman had been admitted to hospital when her amniotic fluid broke in the 22nd week of pregnancy. Her foetus was also found to have defects.

Less than 24 hours after entering hospital, she died of sceptic shock, and her family blamed doctors for not terminating the pregnancy when they had the chance, which they say contributed to her death.

The woman’s death added fresh controversy to the heated debate over abortion in Poland. According to pro-abortion campaigners, a fear of legal retribution instilled in doctors by a near-total abortion ban has led to them refusing to provide the procedure even if a woman needs one.

Ireneusz Kunert from the Katowice Prosecutor’s Office, told PAP on Thursday that the Prosecutor’s Office had brought an indictment against three doctors who were in charge of the woman’s hospitalisation. They are accused of committing a medical error, that is, exposing a human being to imminent danger of loss of life or grievous bodily harm and the manslaughter of the patient.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty. “Two of them have provided broad explanations, while the third one, consistently, throughout the whole proceedings, refuses to do so,” said Kunert.

A Constitutional Tribunal ruling in 2020 outlawed pregnancy terminations for foetal abnormalities, which was then virtually the only type of abortion performed in the country. But abortions of pregnancies resulting from rape and those threatening the life of women are still formally legal.

The ruling resulted in several days of mass protests across the country.