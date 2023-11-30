New vid game takes nostalgic players back in time to 1990s Poland

Set in a fictional small town and backed by a Disco Polo soundtrack that includes a tune called Polskie Las Vegas, teaser screenshots of the game include an open-air bazar where users wander a market selling jeans and tracksuits.

OHV

A new video game is looking to tap into the growing wave of 90s nostalgia by bringing the era back to life via a sim game titled OHV.

Set to be released on the Steam platform, the game is billed as a “survival simulator set in 1990s Poland” and will challenge users to complete numerous tasks that centre around the construction of their own car.

Written in the kind of awkward English that was prevalent at the time, the preview blurb for the game reads: “Poland, 90s. 15% unemployment rate. Disco-polo music. Potholed roads. In the midst of it all – you, small town boy with his car and dreams.”

Continuing, the description elaborates a little on what lies in store for those playing the game: “Explore open world, get to know community. Find a job, earn money and respect. Buy car parts, maintain and upgrade your OHV.”

Finishing, the write-up concludes with an enthusiastic call to arms: “Become a big fish!”

Titled OHV – an acronym standing for Overhead Valves – the name reflects the importance of the ultimate status symbol of the period: the car.

However, with money scarce for many, users will start from the bottom-up, working on making their own vehicle using rudimentary parts bought bit by bit.

Developed by Przemysław Hadała, his project was first announced in 2022 and whilst no release date has been confirmed, the game has found itself going viral in the Polish press over the last few days as more and more portals seize upon it.

Drip feeding screenshots to the public, these have been met with widespread enthusiasm. Whilst the graphics and production appear basic when compared to other contemporary games, the subject matter has already struck a chord with many Polish gamers.

Offering a captivating glimpse into this unique time, the game is set in a fictional small town and backed by a Disco Polo soundtrack that includes a tune called Polskie Las Vegas.

Detail-driven, screenshots reveal that players will be able to train in their own basement gym; another shot, meanwhile, depicts the player’s apartment replete with pinewood panelling, coatracks adorned with shiny shell suits, and a fridge empty aside from some kielbasa.

Other images show an outdoor snack cabin selling zapiekanki whilst another depicts the kind of open-air bazar that once typified the time: amid corrugated iron, strips of cardboard and canvas canopies, users wander a market selling jeans and tracksuits.

Working on the game in his spare time, Hadała has faced numerous obstacles along the way and has had to educate himself to enable certain features. “When the idea of creating this game was born, I wanted to have multiplayers so you could show off to your friends your shiny, modified car.”

Doing so, though, meant Hadała had to swot up on coding. Stressing his own amateur credentials, he has stated that closed testing versions of the game have “lots of bugs, half-made placeholder assets and poor optimisation.”

Even so, news of the game has gathered traction. Posted 10-days ago to YouTube, the latest update has been viewed over 40,000 times already.

Amazingly, one Facebook post dedicated to the game has earned two million views. Another 25,000 people have further signed up to be used as potential testers when the demo is eventually released.

Domestically, gaming magazines have excitedly called it a triumph for the independent production industry.

Hadała himself has cautioned that its completion will still take time. Ruling out a crowdfunding drive to push the game over the finish line, he said: “Such a positive reception has exceeded my wildest expectations.

“But this is still a game written solo, after hours by an amateur. Release date: when I finish it!”