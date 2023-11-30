Polish court sentences Russian spy

Marcin Bednarski/PAP

A Ukrainian citizen has been sentenced to one year in prison by a court in the northern city of Gdansk for spying for Russia.

According to an investigation, the man carried out activities involving the reconnaissance of critical infrastructure and security force operations in northern Poland from January to March 2023.

“Then, the information obtained was passed by the man to the Russian intelligence service,” said Grazyna Wawryniuk, a spokesperson for the Gdansk Prosecutor’s office.

Wawryniuk reported that on Thursday, the court found the defendant guilty and imposed an appealable sentence of one year’s imprisonment.

A police inquiry revealed that the 44-year-old Ukrainian had been forced to undertake the espionage activities in Poland, but provided no details.